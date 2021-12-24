Despite Tory backbencher rage, Sage does not only model bad outcomes, according to Patrick Vallance.

Despite Tory backbencher rage, Sage do not only model bad outcomes, according to Patrick Vallance.

Modelers do not intend to “spread gloom” by forecasting bad outcomes, according to the chief scientific adviser.

Covid-19 modelers have been defended by Britain’s chief scientific adviser against accusations that they are overly pessimistic, insisting that they do not want to “spread gloom.”

Sir Patrick Vallance dismissed the claim that the experts “only model the worst outcomes” and insisted that ministers have the right to ignore their advice when making policy decisions.

Conservative backbenchers have slammed advisers like Chris Whitty, claiming they wield far too much power over the government.

Further Covid restrictions have been criticized by groups such as Spi-M, a subgroup of the Sage committee tasked with gathering models that show the virus’s potential effects on hospital admissions and deaths.

The group’s chairman has admitted that pessimistic assumptions are intentionally included to aid ministers in planning for worst-case scenarios.

“The modellers always have to make assumptions and do so across a wide range of possibilities, some optimistic and some pessimistic,” Sir Patrick wrote in The Times.

Contrary to popular belief, they don’t just simulate the worst-case scenarios.”

Despite signs that the Omicron variant may cause less severe illness on average than previous strains, he insisted that the virus’s rapid growth rate meant that “the outlook was not good” overall.

“It is not Sage’s job to take a particular policy stance or to spread gloom or Panglossian optimism,” Sir Patrick concluded.

Ministers and cabinet members must hear the information, regardless of how unpleasant or encouraging it may be.

“Of course, they’ll have to factor it in with all the other data that goes into policymaking.”

Sage does not give dogmatic answers or directives; rather, it provides information, advice, and scenarios, as well as assisting in the evaluation of possible outcomes.”

Those who oppose more virus restrictions argue that scientists are biased in favor of taking more action, despite the potential negative impact stricter rules could have on the economy and people’s mental health.

Meanwhile, critics accuse the government of ignoring Sage’s advice, which has repeatedly stated that if new measures are required, the sooner they are implemented, the more effective they will be.

