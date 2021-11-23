Despite Tory outrage, Boris Johnson pushes through controversial reforms in the Health and Care Bill.

Boris Johnson pushes controversial reforms through the Health and Care Bill despite Tory opposition.

As a result of Tory MPs abstaining on plans, reforms were passed with a mere 26 votes.

The Government has passed its contentious social care reforms with a mere 26 votes, after angry Tory MPs refused to support the plans.

The plans were approved late Monday night with 272 votes in favor and 246 votes against, indicating that dozens of Conservatives abstained on the changes.

Senior Conservatives were enraged at being forced to vote on financial changes to the Health and Care Bill without knowing how the policy would affect voters in their areas.

Insiders believe the plans will face more opposition in the House of Lords, with several Tory peers unhappy with the impact the reforms will have on the poor.

Boris Johnson has vowed to press ahead with plans to significantly water down social care reforms, dismissing Conservative concerns that the changes will disproportionately affect the poor.

Angry Conservative backbenchers have threatened to stage a major revolt in opposition to the plans, citing concerns that the proposals will force the poorest people to sell their homes to pay for their care.

Last night, however, the Prime Minister dismissed the warnings and vowed to push through the changes to the social care cap, claiming that they were more generous than the current system.

The Government announced last week that it intends to exclude council support payments from its personal £86,000 lifetime cost cap, which means the poorest retirees will have to use up more of their assets to cover their costs.

Homeowners in wealthier areas of the country, on the other hand, will be better protected by the reforms because less of their assets will go toward care costs before the Government cap kicks in.

The change infuriated Tory MPs, particularly those from the Red Wall, whose constituents have lower assets and are expected to be hit the hardest by the reforms.

Kevin Hollinrake MP for Thirsk and Malton, who raised objections in the Commons last night, insisted that “there is no doubt that the way the cap works for those with more modest assets is less generous.”

He questioned, “How can that be fair?”

Health and Care Bill vote result: Boris Johnson pushes through controversial reforms despite Tory anger