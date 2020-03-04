Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy roadmap confirmed for Season 10

Bungie has had an information blowout on the next Season of Destiny 2 – and it looks like it’s going to be a great few months

Strap yourselves in, Guardians – things are about to get messy.

Today, Bungie revealed more information about the next Season of Destiny 2 – Season of the Worthy.

Season of the Worthy, which is coming into the game for will be launched on March 10th at 5pm, UK time, looks to be introducing a hell of a lot of content for players eager to get more out of the shared world shooter.

The Season will continue until June 9th, 5pm GMT.

“Already anticipated by players thanks to the return of Trials of Osiris, one of the most iconic PvP modes from Destiny, Season of the Worthy is an invitation for new and faithful players to see how the Destiny story continues to unfold in its emblematic universe and to discover new activities” Bungie explains in a press release.

“With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City.

Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.”

You can see the trailer below… and it looks epic.

Here’s what we can expect to see from the game in the coming weeks and months.

• March 10 : Seraph Tower Event, a new PvE activity that rewards players with Legendary Weapons and Armour.

• March 10, March 24 : Seraph Bunker: EDZ and Moon – new Lost Sectors

• March 13: Trials of Osiris, new end-game PvP that returns every weekend that comes with a new Seal, and Trials-themed Weapons and Armour

• April 7: Seraph Bunker: Io – Legendary Lost Sectors

• April 21: Grandmaster Ordeal, a new Nightfall Strike difficulty that comes with a new Seal, and end-game rewards.

• April 21 – May 11 : Guardian Games – a free event for all players that sees Warlocks, Hunters and Titans face off against each other to earn new Legendary armour.

The new Season will see players on all platforms engage in a race against time to save the Tower and the Last City from an incoming threat.

Guardians will need to power up the Warmind, Rasputin, by completing shared public events in order to ensure the entity is equipped to deal with that’s coming.

“Rise to Rasputin’s Challenge and clear bunkers throughout the system to reestablish communication with the Warmind” the release claims.

The Cult of Osiris seeks Guardians with flawless execution and incomparable teamwork. Is the challenge of a perfect victory too daunting or does your fireteam have the edge to reign? Exclusive rewards await those who never lose.

“The pinnacle of PvP is back and it’s here to stay. Fight for victory every weekend in this Power-enabled 3v3 Crucible playlist,” says Bungie.

“All Guardians at Power level 960 or greater can compete.

“Get multiple wins in a row to earn Pinnacle gear. Win seven in a row to earn additional rewards and special access to The Lighthouse.”

SEASON PASS OWNERS

AVAILABLE TO ALL DESTINY 2 PLAYERS