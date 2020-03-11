Destiny 2 Season of Worthy Update: Start time, Server downtime, Season 10 roadmap

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy is launching its new Season 10 update very soon. Here’s what you need to know based on what Bungie has told us about Season of the Worthy so far.

UPDATE 2 – The time is now, Guardians – from this very moment you can log into your Destiny 2 account and start playing the latest helping of content in Bungie’s esteemed shared world shooter.

There may still be a little bit of server instability of Bungie recovers from the game’s brief offline period, but everything seems to be in order and the developer hasn’t announced that it’ll be keeping the game offline any longer.

We’ve seen a slew of patch notes come in during the downtime, and we also know that we’ll be able to get a new Exotic, too – everything you need to know about those can be found in the links below.

UPDATE 1 – Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy is released later today and it will prove to be a very big day for guardians as the game prepares to launch a new season of content, new story beats, new exotic weapons and so much more.

But, it’s also important to remember that there’s plenty of content that won’t be moving over.

That’s because certain activities and content will not pass over to the new Season of the Worthy; meaning you’ll be unable to earn certain rewards once Season of the Worthy starts.

If you’ve been enjoying Season of the Dawn, you only have a few hours left to finish everything and claim what is rightfully yours.

Thankfully, we managed to round up a list of all the activities and content that is not coming with you. For instance, if you want to get your hands on weapons like the Trophy Hunter, your guardian needs to get his skates on now.

Original Story – As of March 10’s Weekly Reset in Destiny 2, the game will rotate from the Season of the Dawn and begin Season of the Worthy.

This new update will introduce a plethora of new updates to the game, and we’ll likely see a short amount of downtime as Bungie moves the huge new patch onto the game on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

The Season of the Worthy is making some pretty big changes to the game (Trials of Osiris is back! New exotics! Bright Engrams are going!) and Bungie is prepping fans ahead of the changeover.

The new season also begins with a bold new storyline, as your Guardian looks to save the last city.

“With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City. Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.

There’s a lot to look forward to this week, so here’s what you need to know about this very special season changeover.

The Season of the Worthy will go live in Destiny 2 as of the weekly reset.

That means you can start playing the new content at 5pm on Tuesday, March 10 (UK time).

The content will be available to gamers playing for free and those that have bought the Season Pass at the same time, though what each type of player can access will be different (see below).

It’s worth noting there will be downtime for the game as of the start of the new season:

“The pinnacle of PvP is back and it’s here to stay. Fight for victory every weekend in this Power-enabled 3v3 Crucible playlist,” says Bungie of the newly-reintroduced game mode.

It’s worth noting that this new mode will be available on weekends only, and that the first time we’ll get to see it arrive in-game in Season of the Worthy will be on Friday, March 13.

“All Guardians at Power level 960 or greater can compete.

“Get multiple wins in a row to earn Pinnacle gear. Win seven in a row to earn additional rewards and special access to The Lighthouse.”

“The Cult of Osiris seeks Guardians with flawless execution and incomparable teamwork. Is the challenge of a perfect victory too daunting or does your fireteam have the edge to reign? Exclusive rewards await those who never lose.”

Here’s what we can expect to see from the game in the coming weeks and months.

• March 10 : Seraph Tower Event, a new PvE activity that rewards players with Legendary Weapons and Armour.

• March 10, March 24 : Seraph Bunker: EDZ and Moon – new Lost Sectors

• March 13: Trials of Osiris, new end-game PvP that returns every weekend that comes with a new Seal, and Trials-themed Weapons and Armour

• April 7: Seraph Bunker: Io – Legendary Lost Sectors

• April 21: Grandmaster Ordeal, a new Nightfall Strike difficulty that comes with a new Seal, and end-game rewards.

• April 21 – May 11 : Guardian Games – a free event for all players that sees Warlocks, Hunters and Titans face off against each other to earn new Legendary armour.