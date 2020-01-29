Destiny 2 Update 2.7.1 patch notes confirmed ahead of full Bungie release today

Destiny 2 update 2.7.1 is launching on PS4, Xbox and PC platforms today. Here’s a quick look at the patch notes we know so far, as briefed by Bungie previously. Full notes will follow shortly.

The patch notes for Destiny 2 update 2.7.1 have now been confirmed by Bungie, with a 408 MB updated reported for PS4 platforms. Although not every platform will be the same.

There are widespread reports of this update inadvertently deleting glimmer, prisms and ascendant shards.

As per avid Destiny 2 player Paul Tassi: “I logged in shortly after the hotfix to find that I was missing 250,000 glimmer, the entire stash I had, and that I had lost 12 Enhancement Prisms, my total going from 31 down to 19. I believe I also lost a few upgrade modules.”

We’ll be sure to update more details on this issue as it developers. For now, here’s a look at the latest Destiny 2 Patch Notes.

PIT OF HERESY

GARDEN OF SALVATION

NIGHTFALL: THE ORDEAL

WEAPONS

ARMOR

POWER AND PROGRESSION

GAMEPLAY

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Original Story Follows –

A new Destiny 2 update is currently rolling out for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

The latest patch for the game, version 2.7.1 will soon become available and with it we should see a full list of patch notes made available by the Bungie team.

We would imagine these will be available on the Bungie website and posted by the Bungie support team in the next couple of hours, following the completion of the scheduled Destiny 2 maintenance and weekly reset.

For the time being though, we do have a fairly good idea of some of the changes that will impact the game following the release of this latest update.

These details have been shared sporadically in recent weeks from the past two ‘This Week At Bungie’ blogposts.

We’ve rounded up all details that have been confirmed so far, just below. But be warned, the full proper release could have been tweaked slightly.

So stay tuned for the full patch notes report shortly.

Last week, we had a short and sweet preview of what’s coming in Destiny 2 Update 2.7.1. While Hard Light is creating some excitement, we have a few more patch notes addressing Quests, Seals, Exotic perks, and more.

ORBIT/DIRECTOR

WEAPONS

ARMOR

INVESTMENT

SANDBOX

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated with new information as it becomes available.

Please refresh the page regularly to get the latest updates.

Reporters working on dailystar.co.uk will be working to source the latest information, reaction, pictures and video related to this story.

You can also follow us on Twitter @ DailyStar to get the latest news updates 24 hours a day.

Or download the Daily Star app for flash alerts on the biggest stories of the day.

Why not also subscribe to receive our regular Daily Star news bulletins? You can do this on this page by simply entering your email address above and hitting ‘subscribe’.