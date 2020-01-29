Destiny 2 Warning: 2.7.1 hotfix deletes Glimmer, Prisms, Shards, Modules, more

Destiny 2’s latest update may have affected your supply of items – here’s what you need to know

Update 1

Bungie done goofed. The developer has announced it will be taking the game offline for an unspecified amount of time in order to address the item deletion issue that’s plaguing the shared world shooter.

“Destiny 2 has been brought offline for emergency maintenance. The Destiny API and http://Bungie.net are still online,” the Bungie Help account has stated. “Stand by for updates.”

We’ll update you when there’s any movement on this issue.

Original Story

It looks like there’s a pretty serious error being rolled out to Destiny players that have downloaded the 2.7.1 patch.

The latest patch for the game, version 2.7.1, was only supposed to fix a few issues in the game relating to screen shake and interactions with certain in-world entities, but it seems like the rollout has affected players in a much more unfortunate manner.

Players logging on to the game since the 5pm reset have complained about valuable materials being deleted from their accounts – including Glimmer (the game’s general currency), Enhancement Prisms (used for upgrading end-game level gear) and Upgrade Modules (also used for enhancing loot).

Over on Forbes, Destiny wizz Paul Tassi confirms these reports, and a brief check of my inventory online shows 12 Enhancement Prisms and 100,000 Glimmer has been debited from my account, too.

At the time of writing, Bungie has not issued a statement about the cause of this problem, or if it will be replacing the items that appear to have vanished from players’ inventories.

The most galling thing of all about this raiding of your resources? It will have happened even if you’re not logged into the game.

Players are reporting that even checking third-party tools such as Ishtar Commander, or browsing on the Destiny app seems to confirm the items’ disappearance from the game.

This means even if you didn’t install the newest patch of the game, you may still be the victim of this odd bug.

This is a pretty big issue, so expect Bungie to either make an announcement about it or at least provide an update as to what’s going on sooner, rather than later.

For now, some experts are saying it’s best not to play the game or log into the title until the issue is resolved.

We’ll keep you updated as Bungie announces anything else.