details of military operation “Resilience” announced by Macron remain unclear

President Emmanuel Macron visits the military hospital in Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin) on March 25. MATHIEU CUGNOT / AFP

Against the Covid-19 epidemic, what “The dedicated military operation Resilience” announced by the President of the Republic on Wednesday March 25 in the evening? Nothing specific, as evidenced by the exceptionally vague statement from the Ministry of the Armed Forces after Emmanuel Macron’s speech in Mulhouse (Haut-Rhin): “The armies will engage in all sectors where they can provide support for the continuity of the state” and “These missions will be adapted to local contexts”.

The novelty officially consists in mobilizing two warships, the helicopter carriers Mistral and Diksmuide, for unspecified tasks. The soldiers translated in the evening with the appropriate reserve: “The announcement is made, we’re going to get to work” ; “There are lots of possible modes of operation”; “We are ambulance drivers. Behind, there is a lack of oxygen cylinder respirators ”.

Military planning to make the boats available began several days ago. But not that of the medical means that could be put on board to help fight the epidemic, and for good reason: respirators, resuscitation beds and drugs are dramatically lacking, at the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) as in the army health service.

Welcoming classic patients

Yesterday in the Indian Ocean, the Mistral was in charge of the “Joan of Arc mission”, which consisted of embarking student naval officers for their training around the world. The boat arrives at Mahé in the Seychelles. This will be cut short so that he can continue his journey to Reunion where he will arrive on Saturday. And after ? “The planning will be refined. “

If the navy is to relieve the island of Mayotte plagued by the coronavirus epidemic, it will have to deliver medical supplies from France. Same condition if, as the army does in Mulhouse with its “military resuscitation element” of thirty beds, the boat must unclog the submerged and under-equipped hospitals of La Réunion. There is no question of seeing the ship return to France with the sick on board.

The Diksmuide, he will be in Toulon Friday 27, returning from operation in Lebanon. He will have a week to get back in order. Then he will need another to reach the West Indies. Its role could be to receive classic patients to relieve local hospitals. “You have to see the boats as reserve pawns, which we can exploit when the time comes”, explains the staff of the national navy.