Detainees from Hamas go on strike in protest of Israeli abuses.

Detainees from Hamas go on strike to protest Israeli abuses.

Palestinian detainees in Israel have complained about Israeli abuses against female detainees.

GAZA CITY, PALESTINIAN ARABIA

On Sunday, Hamas detainees in Israeli prisons went on an indefinite hunger strike to protest Israeli abuses.

The Palestinian resistance group did not specify how many detainees were involved in the strike in a statement.

In protest of abuses against Palestinian female prisoners, a Hamas detainee stabbed an Israeli guard in the Nafkha Prison in southern Israel last week.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Israeli prison authorities have taken punitive measures against Hamas detainees, such as denying them visits and confiscating all electronic devices in their cells.

According to the NGO, around 4,550 Palestinians are detained in Israeli jails, including 170 minors, 32 women, and at least 500 who are being held without charge or trial.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.