Deutsche Telekom announces “most successful” fiscal year in company’s history

BERLIN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Revenues of Deutsche Telekom increased by 6.4 percent to 80.5 billion euros (86.9 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019 compared with the previous year, the German telecommunications giant announced on Wednesday.

It was the “most successful year in the history of the company”, Deutsche Telekom announced. Adjusted earnings (EBITDA AL) rose by 7.2 percent to 24.7 billion euros while net profit increased by 78.5 percent to 3.9 billion euros.

“This is a historic day for Deutsche Telekom,” said Tim Hoettges, chief executive officer (CEO) of Deutsche Telekom, adding that the telecommunications company had confirmed its “position as the clear number one in our industry in Europe with these record results.”

The company’s focus in Germany was “on building out superfast internet connections.” According to Deutsche Telekom, the number of fiber-optic-based lines in the Telekom network had increased to 14.4 million at the end of 2019, more than two million more than a year earlier.

Deutsche Telekom’s business in Europe where revenues and earnings had been “gaining pace” for the last two years had further accelerated the overall growth trend.

The firm stressed that its “triumphant success story” in the United States had continued. U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile ended the year 2019 with 86 million customers, 6.4 million more than in the previous year.

For the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Telekom is expecting a continuous increase in revenues with EBITDA AL growing to 25.5 billion euros.