Devastated woman who spent thousands on the trip of a lifetime slams Fly365 after it collapsed

A devastated holidaymaker who spent more than $2,000 on a trip of a lifetime to Italy has told of her devastation after holiday booking giant Fly365 collapsed.

She is one of hundreds of Australians left out of pocket after the online flight booking company went into administration.

Lauren Black, 39, planned to fly to Rome from Brisbane for three weeks with friends to celebrate her 40th birthday, but was left in tears when told her flights were cancelled.

The Sydney-based company went into voluntary administration on Friday, immediately closing down its website and Facebook page.

The surprise action took hundreds of customers by surprise, with more than 700 already joining a support group on Facebook for those whose holidays are ruined.

‘I searched Google for Fly365 and found a product review page and there were comments on it from the last three days,’ she told news.com.au.

‘I called Thai Airways (and) I explained what I was checking on.

‘(Thai Airways) found our booking reference and then said that our flights had been booked, but was cancelled by Fly365 last week. I just started crying. I started to feel quite sick. It was horrible.’

Customers are unable to log on to the agency’s app or website, leaving hundreds with no where to turn for refunds.

Around 600 customers are waiting for refunds after the shock development.

Melbourne couple James Price and Steven Somers had spent $11,500 on flights to Europe and have been left without a refund.

Mr Price and Mr Somers had organised a family trip to Europe and booked flights on February 14.

Mr Somers estimated that with flights, a cruise and accommodation his trip was worth around $30,000.

He said he is unable to buy more flights without a refund from Fly365, and fears his whole trip will be ruined if he doesn’t get his money back.

Mr Somers had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in January and wanted to take the opportunity to travel while he could.

The couple’s money was withdrawn from the account five days after buying the flights but when Mr Somers tried to book seats he noticed his reference number wasn’t working.

He attempted to get in touch with Fly365 only to hear a response that the company was no longer trading via an email.

‘They were still taking bookings up until the 19th [of February]so it’s quite bad what they’ve been doing,’ Mr Somers told Daily Mail Australia.

‘It’s a disaster. People have told me (Fly365) knew they were insolvent but they were still taking bookings.’

Mr Somers estimated that bookings from as recently as January and February weren’t being honoured, and he is in limbo as he waits for a refund.

‘I haven’t seen my parents since I was diagnosed with MS last month, so that was why we wanted to plan this trip because I don’t know what my mobility is going to be for the next few years,’ he said.

Mr Somers – who had to resign from his job after being diagnosed with MS – said Fly365’s collapse had caused him ‘huge stress’.

The Australian Federation of Travel Agents said they were given no warning before the flight retailer went belly-up.

‘This is a very regrettable situation and AFTA strongly believes that contributing circumstances beyond the control of AFTA and the ATAS scheme have resulted in this outcome,’ said AFTA chief executive Jayson Westbury.

‘AFTA, through the robust criteria that surrounds the ATAS scheme, is able to monitor and review the health of travel businesses who hold ATAS accreditation.

‘Unfortunately, where there appears to be deliberate withholding of information by the Directors, AFTA was not in a position to either provide advance support to the business prior to its failure or predict this outcome.’

AFTA is urging customers to contact the airline to confirm their tickets as well as contacting their bank to issue a refund and making enquiries with the liquidator.

Mr Somers said affected customers are now waiting for liquidators to host a meeting to update them on how they can get their money back.

He has since set up a Facebook page for other people who had booked flights with the retailer.

The page, Fly365 Liquidation – Support Group has so far more than 600 members.

Nicarson Natkunarajah from Roger and Carson Pty Limited is the liquidator for the company.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Natkunarajah for comment.