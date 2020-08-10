Devastating Derecho Storm Moves Across Midwest, Leaving Thousands Without Power

A fast-moving wind storm known as a “derecho’ is traveling across the Midwest, leaving thousands without power. Several locations hit by the storm have clocked gusts exceeding 100 mph.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has labeled the event a “particularly dangerous situation.”

“A derecho producing widespread damaging winds, some of which should be intense, is expected to persist and expand east from Iowa into parts of the Midwest through this evening,” the SPC said in a statement.

The storm has knocked down trees and cut electricity for over 650,000 people in eastern Nebraska, Iowa and northern Illinois. There have also been reports of overturned vehicles.

Chicago’s Midway Airport had gusts of 73 mph from the storm, with planes avoiding the area.

Derechos tend to occur across the central and eastern U.S. They can result in tornados, heavy rains and flash floods.

In 2012, a derecho that formed in the Midwest moved some 700 miles in 12 hours, with the storm killing 22 people and shutting off electricity for five million people.