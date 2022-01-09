Developers have been ordered to pay for cladding removal, so flat owners will be spared the cost.

Flat owners will be spared the cost of cladding removal because developers have been ordered to pay for it.

Developers, rather than leaseholders, will bear the financial burden of removing dangerous cladding from blocks of flats between 11m and 18m.

Under new government plans, Michael Gove is expected to announce that flat owners will not be responsible for the cost of removing dangerous cladding.

On Monday, the Housing Secretary is expected to make a statement about a new package of measures aimed at “resetting” the Government’s approach to the cost of cladding removal by putting the burden on property developers.

Only leaseholders in buildings taller than 18 meters can currently apply for grants to replace unsafe cladding, as a result of measures put in place in England following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which killed 72 people.

However, a leaked letter from Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, to Mr Gove stated that a threat of tax or legislation could be used to compel developers to cover the estimated costs of up to £4 billion for buildings of 11 to 18 meters in height because no new public money would be made available.

Loans for smaller buildings would be replaced by a “limited grant scheme,” according to the letter, as reported by BBC Newsnight.

“I am pleased to see that you acknowledge the principle that the taxpayer should not be on the hook for additional remediation costs,” it read. “You may use a high-level’threat’ of tax or legal solutions in discussions with developers as a means of obtaining voluntary contributions from them.”

“To be clear, my approval of this new package for 11-18 million buildings is conditional on no additional Exchequer funding.”

The cost of removing cladding from blocks of flats can be in the millions of pounds, and it is frequently borne by individual flat owners in England and Wales under the leasehold system.

Despite the fact that it has been more than four years since Grenfell, many people continue to live in dangerous buildings.

Mr Gove is said to be considering forming a team to pursue developers who fail to make buildings safe, with companies being “named and shamed.”

Businesses that did not take action, according to a Whitehall source, would face “commercial consequences.”

At least 38,000 blocks of flats are estimated to be between 11 and 18 meters tall, though campaigners claim the number could be as high as 90,000.

