Devin Booker Net Worth: NBA Bubble Star Signed Phoenix Suns Richest Deal in 2018

Devin Booker has an estimated net worth of $2 million, but that will soon change once the massive contract he signed in 2018 kicks in.

The Phoenix Suns handed Booker the keys to the franchise and formalized it with the biggest contract in the franchise’s history. The deal is worth $158 million for five years. With this, Booker became the highest paid player in the team’s history, eclipsing the contracts given to other Suns’ legends Amare Stoudemire, Steve Nash and Shawn Marion.

The Suns are fighting for the last spot in the Western Conference playoffs, with teams such as Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs also in the race to get that postseason ticket. Phoenix has never been in contention for the playoffs in recent years, frustrating its fans and the franchise player but that could end sooner than later.

Booker is averaging 31 points per game in the Orlando Bubble and leading the Suns to a perfect 7-0 record. The 23-year-old has also eclipsed some records along the way. He now holds the record as the player who has the most 30-point games for Phoenix. Moreover, according to Celebrity Net Worth, he is the youngest player in NBA history to score 70 or more points. At such a young age and a long-term contract, he could break more records in the future. That is, if he stays with the Phoenix Suns.

If he decides to play out the rest of the contract, he will receive a $36 million salary in the 2023-2024 season, per Forbes. Aside from basketball, he also makes serious money from endorsement deals. The combo guard has no signature shoes yet but is signed on a long term deal with Nike. If he continues his fine play and leads the franchise in its first playoff appearance since 2010, Booker could get his signature shoes very soon.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native has been linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner after the two were pictured together on a trip during the pandemic. This could be the reason for his inspired play as other fans have noticed, or he could just be paying tribute to mentor Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away in early 2020.

The 13th pick in the 2015 NBA draft played all his career in Phoenix. As reported by Spotrac, he received $2,127,840 in his first year and made almost the same money until he was eligible for a max contract. In the 2019-2020 season, it’s estimated that he will earn around $27,285,000. The player with the second highest salary in the team is Ricky Rubio, who will make at least $16 million this season.