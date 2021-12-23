Devin Ratray’s ex-girlfriend is who she claims to be.

What is the name of Devin Ratray’s ex-girlfriend?

Devin Ratray, who starred in the film HOME ALONE, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Ratray was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

Ratray’s ex-girlfriend’s name has not been released, and no reports have been filed identifying her.

The couple was attending a convention in Oklahoma City between December 4 and 5, according to Meaww.

Ratray is a former child actor who is best known for his role in Home Alone as Kevin McCallister’s evil older brother Buzz.

Devin and his girlfriend allegedly had a physical altercation two weeks ago.

As their argument became more heated, the actor’s girlfriend claimed he started “strangling her and putting his hand over her mouth.”

She claims she then “bit his hand” before “he punched her in the face and she fled to a stairwell.”

According to documents obtained by TMZ, “she then got her stuff and left, waiting for the cops to arrive.”

“Earlier this week, cops were called to a Hyatt near downtown OKC for a domestic dispute between Ratray and his girlfriend,” law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Devin’s representatives, on the other hand, claim that the two “got into a verbal argument, nothing physical, and things became so nasty that the two broke up.”

The representative remained tight-lipped about the nature of the altercation.

Everything was “sorted out once Devin and his girlfriend decided to go their separate ways for the night,” according to the police informant.

No one was arrested at the time, and the accuser “got a separate room.”

Devin was charged with domestic violence after turning himself in to Oklahoma City authorities on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

Devin was arrested and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

After posing for a mug shot, which can be seen here, he was released 15 minutes later on a (dollar)25,000 bond.

The actor was arrested after revealing that he would be a part of the film’s “reunion,” which will take place 31 years after it first aired.

The 44-year-old actor’s involvement in the project has yet to be confirmed.

Ratray strangled his girlfriend, according to Meaww, after she gave free autographs to fans without his permission.