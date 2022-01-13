‘Dexter’ photos show a bus driver posing with a gun before a dismembered woman’s torso is discovered onboard in the freezer.

After the body of a dismembered woman was discovered inside the freezer of a bus on his property, a man was arrested and posted several photos to social media, including one with a gun.

Benjamin Beale, 34, also known as Kelley Kirkpatrick, has been charged with obstruction of justice in a death investigation, as well as a number of drug and weapons charges.

The charges were brought after he allegedly refused to answer questions about a dismembered body found on a bus that was thought to be his.

Stickers of the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan from the crime drama Dexter appear in photos on Beale’s social media, which are posted under his Kirkpatrick name.

Beale is pictured in a white disposable jumpsuit with goggles on, holding a gun and staring at the camera in another chilling photo.

Beale has not been charged with a homicide or any other crime in connection with the disappearance of Julia Dardar, 36, as of yet.

However, court documents show that the NOPD executed a search warrant on Beale’s property in an attempt to uncover information about Dardar, who lived with Beale recently.

Dardar’s estranged husband reported her missing on December 23, saying she had mental health and addiction issues.

Beale told police he hadn’t seen Dardar since December 16, claiming she was suicidal as a result of her leaving her belongings and car behind.

Beale, on the other hand, told police on January 5 that he hadn’t spoken to Dardar since December 12.

He stated that they were ending their relationship “due to her drug addictions,” and that she may have committed suicide.

Beale claims he didn’t report Dardar missing sooner because he had misplaced his phone and couldn’t contact the authorities.

According to court documents, detectives carried out a search warrant on Beale’s property on Tuesday and discovered a padlocked bus in the backyard.

Power cords connected to a deep freezer were discovered when detectives entered the bus.

The affidavit stated, “Upon opening the freezer lid, investigators observed the headless torso of what appeared to be an adult human female.”

“A deep linear cut along the left shoulderupper arm area was visible, which appeared to have been inflicted post-mortem.”

According to the court documents, a Coleman ice chest was discovered nearby, which contained a reciprocating saw with “bits of flesh and fluid” on the blade.

Beale was apprehended and has refused to comment further.