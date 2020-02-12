Dhaka Art Summit exhibits South Asian art works, paintings

DHAKA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of artists from various countries are participating in the 5th Dhaka Art Summit which began Friday in Bangladesh capital Dhaka.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Culture KM Khalid inaugurated the biggest exhibition of South Asian art works and paintings.

This year’s summit began with the theme “Seismic Movement or Transmission.”

Artworks on geological, colonial, independence and social movements are on display in the exhibitions.

Local Samdani Art Foundation and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the national academy of fine and performing arts, have been organizing the nine-day event since 2012 to provide a rare opportunity for visitors to experience multi-dimensional works of art from all over the world.

Khalid said the summit paved the way for artists from home and abroad to showcase their artworks under one roof, adding the event is now a global platform for artists and art lovers.

According to the organizers, more than 500 painters, artists, sculptors, curators, art professionals, collectors and architects from over 40 countries are participating in this artistic exhibition.

As part of the summit, a special exhibition has been organized marking the birth centenary of Bangladeshi Father of the Nation “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.