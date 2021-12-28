Dhaka is being inspired by Ankara to reorganize its city management and transportation systems.

Dhaka is being inspired by Ankara in terms of reorganizing city management and transportation.

Dhaka Mayor Atiqul Islam speaks with Anadolu Agency about his experiences in Turkey’s capital and his inspiration.

Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka

Bangladesh is hoping for Ankara-Dhaka city-to-city cooperation in order to transform its capital into a green, pollution-free modern city by exchanging best practices for managing megacities.

During a recent trip to Turkey with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Dhaka Mayor Atiqul Islam expressed his desire to meet his Turkish counterparts.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Islam, the CEO of the Dhaka North City Corporation, shared his experience in the Turkish capital Ankara and how it inspired him to better regulate and improve city management.

Ankara’s experience can aid Dhaka’s reorganization.

According to the Global Liveability Index 2021, Dhaka is the fourth least livable city in the world.

The mayor stated that government agencies are working to improve Dhaka’s living conditions, and that Ankara’s design will aid in this effort.

“In Ankara, we find both historical and modern establishments as well as abundant nature, including lakes, which contribute to the city’s attractiveness.”

Meanwhile, he added, waterways are a popular mode of transportation in Turkey.

“In Dhaka, we have the same opportunity because some rivers encircle the capital, and there are so many natural canals.”

We could make water transportation a popular and comfortable mode of transportation in Dhaka if we can reclaim, renovate, and beautify all of Dhaka’s water bodies.”

“We can learn how those great practices are implemented in Turkey and exchange ideas for the betterment and beautification of our cities,” he added.

– Dhaka is inspired by Ankara’s waste management.

According to the AirVisual Index, approximately 20 million people live in Dhaka, which has the world’s third-worst air quality.

Poor waste management, construction projects, brick kilns, and an increase in the number of fuel-burning vehicles are all major sources of pollution in the city.

According to the Save Environment Movement Bangladesh, around 90% of residents are affected by severe dust pollution.

Mayor Islam acknowledged the problem, blaming the dust on a lack of maintenance on the part of those involved in construction projects throughout the city.

He claimed that Ankara’s waste management system was well-equipped and that waste was transported underground, including to a secondary transfer station.

“I had a discussion with the mayor of the city.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy