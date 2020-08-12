‘Diana’ Musical Moving To Netflix Following Delayed Broadway Opening

Those who have been hoping to see the Princess Diana musical in theaters may still need to wait until 2021 before it hopefully opens on Broadway, but for everyone else, a look at the musical will soon be available from the comforts of home thanks to Netflix.

“Diana: A Musical,” which had entered previews at the Longacre Theater in New York on March 2 with an opening date planned for March 31, will be available on Netflix in early 2021, according to the New York Times. The show is set to be recorded without an audience at the theater in September and will feature the original Broadway cast, which includes Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The show was shut down when Broadway theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.

The production is going on with the approval of the Actors’ Equity Association, which said in a statement to Deadline that they had approved a safety plan which would allow it to happen—a rarity since the same association has barred members from performing onstage during the pandemic.

“Today, we can announce that we have approved a safety plan for ‘Diana.’ Now comes the hard part—taking a safety plan from the page and putting it into practice. The work to provide the safest workplace possible in this environment will require everyone to work together, from the employer to every employee,” Equity Executive Director Mary McColl said.

The production plans, which account for a rehearsal, cast album recording and the performance, will include both initial and recurring COVID-19 testing for members, an isolation plan, and changes to the Longacre’s HVAC system which ensures proper ventilation to the back of the building.

The Netflix airing will happen a few months before the new scheduled opening date on Broadway of May 25, 2021.