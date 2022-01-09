Diane Morgan’s comedy Mandy, BBC2, is razor-sharp, gleefully silly, and a little tired.

Although the format has become stale, the comedian’s disaster-prone antiheroine will never cease to be amusing.

Mandy, Diane Morgan’s hapless, Doberman pinscher-obsessed antiheroine, made a predictable second-season return.

After an unfortunate stint at a frozen fish factory, she returned to the job center in the first episode of the opening double bill, which will be followed by four more 15-minute installments.

The gig had inevitably ended in disaster, so she was assigned to work as a 19th-century scullery maid at stately home Brampton Hall.

(“I have to start the fire at 5:30 a.m. every morning to keep my master warm”)

Morgan has long proven herself queen of deadpan absurdity with her roles as TV nincompoop Philomena Cunk and as Motherland’s heroically unruffled Liz – and Mandy is as groan-inducingly daft as ever – but episode two was the night’s highlight, as Mandy was mistaken for the long-lost cousin of Dragons’ Deninvestor Deborah Meaden (who did a wonderfully game job playing herself).

This comedy shines brightest not when it revels in the bizarre – which it does frequently (the first episode ended in a satanic ritual), but when Mandy is caught doing something quietly outrageous.

Few things were funnier than when her arm slowly inched into shot as she sheepishly rummaged through magazines for photographs of “family members.”

The format will inevitably become stale at some point, but I’m hoping it won’t be the end of Mandy’s appearances.

With Morgan’s gleefully silly performances and razor-sharp writing, I’m interested to see how Mandy develops if she had more than 15 minutes to wreck havoc.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations for what to watch as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Mandy, BBC2, review: Diane Morgan’s comedy is knife-sharp, gleefully silly and a bit tired