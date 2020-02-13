Diarrhea outbreak kills 5 children in south Somalia

MOGADISHU, Feb.13 (Xinhua) — An outbreak of acute watery diarrhea has killed up to five people in Bal’ad town in Somalia’s southern region of Middle Shabelle, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Hanbali Abdullahi Ahmed, deputy governor of Bal’ad town told reporters that acute watery diarrhea broke out in the town causing deaths.

“Up to five kids under seven years old have died from diarrhea, while eight others are suffering from the disease,” Ahmed said. He added that the waterborne disease had affected many villages in Bal’ad town.

“We are giving utmost help to the victims but the patients are coming from various areas of the town. We ask humanitarian agencies to extend a hand to those who are suffering,” the official said.

Medical sources told Xinhua the number of patients is increasing by the day.

The outbreak of diarrhea follows major flooding in central and southern regions in November in 2019 which displaced over 300,000 people. On Jan. 29, diarrhea killed up to 15 people in Somalia’s central region of Hiran.