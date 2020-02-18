DiDi launches in Sydney and offers cheaper fares than Uber

A new rideshare service will soon launch in Sydney in what’s being touted as a ‘huge milestone’ for the company’s Australian expansion.

DiDi – which is already available in Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Perth -announced it would launch in Sydney on March 16.

The Chinese rideshare giant is offering 50 per cent off rides for the first four weeks of launch and up to $1,200 worth of discounts for new riders who sign up before March 16 in a bid to lure customers away from competitors Uber and Ola.

Customers who refer a friend to the service will also receive $20 in ride vouchers.

In a bid to poach drivers from rival companies, DiDi is offering a five per cent service fee for the first four weeks of launch, and a zero per cent service fee for anyone who signs up two or more friends to drive for the company.

That means drivers who sign up with DiDi will be able to take home virtually all of their fares for the first month, as opposed to the average of 75 per cent with other companies.

DiDi Australia’s general manager Lyn Ma said they wanted to work with Sydney transport stakeholders, use local expertise and artificial intelligence to ‘innovate and build a better, trusted product with the aim to be Sydney’s preferred ridesharing platform’.

‘DiDi’s entry into the global economic and cultural hub of Sydney is a huge milestone for our continued expansion across Australia,’ Mr Ma said in a statement.

‘Sydney is home to some of the best attractions in the world and we are excited to provide its residents and visitors a safe, reliable and value-for-money way to get around one of the world’s most stunning cities.’