Didi sets aside 100 mln yuan in installing protective sheets in vehicles

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Sunday that it plans to spend 100 million yuan (about 14.3 million U.S. dollars) on a nationwide campaign to install protective sheets in vehicles.

On top of the common measures to prevent and control the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the campaign to install protective sheets in vehicles is calculated to better cut down droplet transmission between drivers and passengers, said a corporate source.

Didi has installed protective sheets in 160,000 cars registered on its platform in 225 cities across the country as of Sunday, including Beijing, Wuhan, Shenzhen and Harbin.

The company expects to promote the measure on a larger scale as travel demand grows due to work resumption and the special fund will be used for replacement of the plastic films.