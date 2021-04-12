Diego Alves shines as Flamengo win Brazilian Super Cup

BRASILIA, April 11 (Xinhua) — Diego Alves made three decisive saves as Flamengo secured their second consecutive Brazilian Super Cup on Sunday by beating Palmeiras 6-5 on penalties.

The former Valencia goalkeeper kept out the spot kicks of Luan, Gabriel Menino and Mayke in the shootout before Rodrigo Caio converted the decisive attempt.

Earlier, Palmeiras midfielder Rafael Veiga struck twice from the penalty spot either side of goals from Gabriel Barbosa and Giorgian De Arrascaeta as the teams ended the allotted 90 minutes tied at 2-2.

“This title means a lot to us,” said Alves, who has struggled with injuries in the past two years and temporarily lost his place as Flamengo’s first-choice keeper.

“It’s important for me in particular, because I went through a tough time. This is for the people who wanted me to stay. It was my wish to stay at Flamengo. A lot of people made a lot of effort for me to continue. I’m happy to repay this with the title that this group deserves,” the 35-year-old added.

Flamengo qualified for the Super Cup by successfully defending their Brazilian Serie A crown in 2020 while Palmeiras won the Copa do Brasil.

The Brazilian Serie A season is due to begin on May 30 while the Copa do Brasil is currently in the second round. Enditem