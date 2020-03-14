Diego Costa’s old tricks are alive and well – but the most damage he did was to a medical bag

Costa was tasked with leading the line for Atletico Madrid in their game against Liverpool on the Champions League but had an ineffective evening

Atletico Madrid brought their own version of a virus to Anfield last night in the shape of Diego Costa.

Costa, otherwise known as ‘C19’ due to his name and number, did what he does best to infect the opposition with his familiar brand of poisonous tactics in this Champions League showdown on Merseyside.

The Brazilian timebomb was said to be playing with a slipped disc in his neck – but this didn’t stop him from being a pain in the backside to Jurgen Klopp’s holders.

If a stage was made for him it was this as Atletico arrived on Merseyside looking to defend a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg against the best team in Europe.

Anfield prepared to make The Alamo look like a picnic – and Atletico boss Diego Simeone knew he needed one man more than most in the trenches.

The list of notables to shrink and disappear on nights like these is long. It even includes Lionel Messi, but Costa is made of strong stuff and was determined not to join it.

The 31-year-old revels in being the intimidator not the intimidated, so it was doubtful hearing his name booed before and after kick off was going to make him look for somewhere to hide.

In fact, he could have scored inside the opening 15 seconds after bursting behind the Reds’ defence before shooting into the side netting.

He should have done better, but the best and worst of Costa was still to come.

Costa, all fire, fury and frustration, describes his style of play as ‘strong and noble’. He got the first bit right, but there are few in football who would agree with the second part.

He was one of the first to harass referee Danny Makkelie when Trent Alexander-Arnold had fouled Joao Felix. He then threw the ball off the pitch to waste some more time, much to the derision of the Kop.

Costa continued his ugly assault on the game in a fascinating battle between beauty and the beast, until he was hauled off before the hour mark.

You won’t be surprised to hear he wasn’t too chuffed with the decision and took out his frustration on the medical bag with a swing of his right foot. It was the most damage he did all night.