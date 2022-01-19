Diet and fitness fads are unappealing to two-thirds of us.

Diet and fitness fads do not benefit two-thirds of us.

Every January, one out of every five people attempts to lose weight.

According to a new study commissioned by David Lloyd Clubs, nearly two-thirds (64%) of people admit that diet and fitness fads that promise a quick weight loss fix never work, with the average person trying 17 new diets and spending £3290 on health and fitness products in their lifetime, only to see them fail.

And, after the overindulgence of Christmas celebrations, which are invariably followed by new year’s resolutions and ‘new year, new me’ messaging, it’s perhaps no surprise that a fifth of Britons (21%) try to lose weight in January, with 15% feeling more pressure to do so than at any other time of the year.

Due to this desire to lose weight, two-fifths of the population (41%) has turned to diet and fitness fads, with people under the age of 44 (73%) being the most likely to buy a quick fix weight loss product.

Meal Replacement Shakes (18%), the Atkins Diet (17%), and the 5-2 Diet (16%) were the most popular diet and fitness fads tried, with one in ten (12%) Brits admitting to having tried Weight Loss Pills.

The Abs Toning Belt (7%), the Shake Weight (6%), the Ab Roller (5%), and the Waist Trainer (4%), were among the fitness fads.

The Cabbage Soup Diet (10%), the Ice Cream Cleanse (3%), and even the Tape Worm Diet (2%) were among the more bizarre fads.

Diet and exercise fads: the top five

These fads, on the other hand, are far from helpful, with success occurring only about a third of the time (31%), and the nation’s average use lasting only 56 days.

Over two-fifths (41%) say it’s because it was a quick fix rather than something they could maintain long-term, meaning they lost weight initially and then gained it back.

By partnering with actress and TV personality Nadia Sawalha to launch the brand’s Wellness Pledge, David Lloyd Clubs, the leading health and fitness group, is on a mission to encourage Brits to say no to fitness fads and yes to a lifetime of wellness.

David Lloyd Clubs’ industry-first Wellness Pledge, which is backed by body image expert Holli Rubin, demonstrates the brand’s commitment to encouraging.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.