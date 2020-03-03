Dietitian reveals how you can stop overeating at three key times of the day

Whether you are someone who can’t get to lunchtime without an 11am snack or you find yourself mindlessly grazing at 9.30pm hours after dinner, we all have ‘eating traps’ we fall into day in day out.

In fact, a survey commissioned by a UK supplement company several years ago found that there are three danger times when it comes to eating, or overeating – 11:01am, 3:14pm and 9:31pm.

These are the times when we are at highest risk of consuming a complete calorie overload.

Now, Australian dietitian Susie Burrell has shared how you can stop overeating at these points and unveil your best body yet.

Chances are if you had breakfast around 7.30 or 8am, by the time the clock strikes 11 o’clock, you will be feeling a little peckish.

But rather than reach for the nearest muffin, cake or high-carb treat, Susie recommends you choose something a little healthier and have it at around 10.30am, so you don’t end up pushing back your lunch to 2 or 3pm.

‘Ideally this snack will contain just 100-200 calories and 5-10g of protein to keep the hunger pangs at bay until lunchtime,’ Susie wrote on her blog.

It should be enough to satiate your hunger for a couple of hours, not numb it so you’re not hungry for your main meal.

Good options here that the dietitian recommends include a small coffee, 100 grams of Greek yoghurt and berries or some wholegrain crackers and cheese.

The afternoon munchies around 3pm is perhaps the most popular time for diets to fall by the wayside.

This is because our blood glucose levels have dropped two or three hours after a meal, and we are likely to feel peckish.

‘This tends to correspond to 3-4pm each workday when the lure of the vending machine or box of office fundraising chocolates becomes to much and we seek out sweet food to boost our glucose levels,’ Susie said.

But these snacks are unlikely to leave you satisfied, and will instead leave you craving more food by the end of the working day.

A far better idea is to opt for something protein-rich and nutrient-dense, whether that is a nut-based snack bar, crackers with a savoury topping like cottage cheese or hummus, or vegetables with a dip.

Susie said by having a decent snack at this time, you will likely set yourself up to avoid binge eating when you arrive home at 6pm.

Last but not least, for many of us, our overeating trap is that time after dinner, when you’re relaxing in front of the TV and ‘the thought of a cup of tea and something sweet is just what you feel like to round out a long day’.

Susie said there is a reason biscuit and chocolate manufacturers advertise treat-style foods in the evenings, and that is because we routinely overeat at this time.

‘Eating sweet foods in front of the television is a bad habit, and a habit that can be exceptionally difficult to break, especially when you have done it for many years,’ she said.

But it can be done. Try to control the amount of calories you eat at this time by just having a few squares of dark chocolate or an individually-wrapped small bar.

The dietitian also recommends setting yourself an ‘eating cut off’ each day, whether that is 8 or 9pm.