Dietitian Susie Burrell reveals what REALLY happens to your body when you eat fast food

A dietitian has revealed what really happens to your body when you eat fast food – including bloating, exhaustion and getting hungrier faster.

Susie Burrell, from Sydney, said most popular meals contain almost as many calories as you need for an entire day, along with more sugar, salt and saturated fat than you’re recommended in almost two days.

And while eating ultra-processed foods long term leads to weight gain and health risks such as heart disease, and diabetes, Susie said your body can quickly change just one to two hours of consuming a cheap meal.

‘The reality is there are several nasty side effects even when you eat fast food only occasionally,’ Susie said on her blog.

Susie said when you overload your stomach and the brain with an influx of fat, calories, carbs and sugars, you’re likely to feel hungrier again more quickly.

‘This means that even though you may have downed 1,000 calories in less than 10 minutes, the body loves this density of energy so much that it craves it again very quickly,’ she explained.

Not only will you crave high fat, sugary foods, but Susie said the high salt contents of the average pizza, burgers and fried chicken leads to bloating and exhaustion.

‘The high salt content will generally see the retention of extra fluid as the body works overtime in trying to get rid of the huge amount of salt it has been exposed to,’ she said.

‘This is the reason you may feel tired, bloated and lethargic an hour or two after eating fast food. For our hearts it also means working harder which places more stress on the body overall.’

She said when you eat a meal that is high in fat and carbs, your body is ‘forced to release extra insulin in an attempt to keep blood glucose levels controlled’.

‘This means that each and every time we overeat with a large meal deal, there is increased pressure on our insulin levels, ultimately leading to slow, and insidious weight gain over time,’ Susie said.

She said high levels of insulin overtime leads to weight gain, hunger, insulin resistance, diabetes and inflammation in the body.

If you still want to enjoy your favourite takeaway meal, Susie recommended eating fast food just once a month and learn to indulge a little less.