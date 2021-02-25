Differing options for Spain’s three sides in Europa League

MADRID, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Three Spanish sides are in Europa League action on Thursday night with two having a good chance of qualifying for the last 16, while one needs a miracle to make it through.

Real Sociedad travel using a strict anti-coronavirus protocol to Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium after losing their ‘home’ tie 4-0 in Turin a week ago.

Although San Sebastian’s side is currently fifth in La Liga after winning their last three games, they were outclassed by the English side and would need to score five goals to qualify.

With that feat looking virtually impossible, both sides are likely to rest regular starters and give a chance to fringe players, although Real Sociedad’s Belgium international winger, Adnan Januzaj, who began his career with United, admitted that the game would still be special given his past as a ‘Red Devil’

Villarreal will expect to have a relatively easy night when they entertain Red Bull Salzburg after a 2-0 win in the first leg in Austria last week.

Unai Emery rotated his side intelligently in their 1-1 draw away to Athletic Club Bilbao at the weekend and will probably partner Paco Alcacer and Samuel Chukwueze in attack, with Jaume Costa at left-back.

Granada’s 2-0 win at home to Napoli a week ago gave them a great chance of reaching the last-16, but their weekend defeat away to the bottom of the table Huesca showed they can’t afford to relax.

Granada coach Diego Martinez also has to resolve an injury crisis which means he is definitely without Luis Suarez, Yangel Herrera, Jesus Vallejo and Alberto Soro for the game in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, while Luis Milla, Roberto Soldado and Quini are struggling to be fit to face the side that is currently seventh in Serie A. Enditem