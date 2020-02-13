Digital registration reduces cross-infection in Inner Mongolia communities

HOHHOT, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Where there is a pen, there is a risk of a pandemic. North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has adopted a digital system at the gates of communities to record residents’ information and their body temperatures, getting rid of pens and paper to avoid cross-infection of the novel coronavirus.

By scanning the QR code generated by a community, residents are able to fill in their information including names, addresses and phone numbers for registration on their own phones, and the system will record the information. The next time the residents enter the community, they only need to submit their body temperatures using their phones.

Used by hundreds of people every day, a pen transmits germs and potentially, the novel coronavirus that is currently plaguing China. The digital system will protect the residents and community guards from cross-infection, said Sui Yang, head of the biotechnology research institute of Inner Mongolia who had the system developed.

The institute is an organization affiliated to the regional department of science and technology.

The system has been applied to 200 urban and rural communities in the region.