Diners at Melbourne Chinese restaurant may have been exposed to deadly coronavirus

Diners who visited a Melbourne Chinese restaurant on Australia Day may have been exposed to the deadly coronavirus.

Victoria’s health department confirmed on Wednesday evening that a man in his 60s had become infected while travelling in China’s Hubei province.

The department said the man started to feel unwell on January 23 and remained isolated before having dinner in Melbourne’s south-east with his family on Australia Day.

The man visited The House Of Delight restaurant in Glen Waverley with his five family members between 5.30pm and 7pm on January 26.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton urged anyone who was at the restaurant during this time to be aware of symptoms.

‘That restaurant is OK to go to now, people don’t need to avoid the area or indeed anywhere else,’ he said.

Dr Sutton said health authorities had followed up with the restaurant, as well as patrons who were there on that evening.

But a sign believed to be stuck on the door of the restaurant suggests it has shut up shop until February 9.

‘Dear customer, in order to minimise the risk of the Novel Coronavirus, our restaurant is closed from 29th Jan, 2020, to 9th Feb 2020,’ the sign read, according to a picture shared online.

‘Sorry for any inconvenience caused.’

The man’s three adult and two child relatives have been isolated with him. One has already tested negative for the virus, while the children are being kept from school.

The Melbourne restaurant is usually open seven days a week, for lunch and dinner, dishing up hotpots, seafood, Wagyu steaks, stir-fries and ‘everything else in between’.

The department said there is no current evidence that passengers or crew on the flight the man took to return to Melbourne are at risk.

Up to 14 people in Victoria await results of their tests, while another 61 have tested negative.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the virus in Australia, including four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan – the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak – is in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital. He’s the first person in the state to test positive for the deadly virus.

Testing for the virus is ramping up in NSW as authorities await laboratory results for 16 new possible cases referred for investigation.

Anyone in Australia who has been to China’s Hubei province should now isolate themselves at home for 14 days after the visit, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Wuhan, the 11-million-strong epicentre of the outbreak, was put into lock-down last Thursday, amid growing fears over the rapid spread of the deadly virus.

The death toll has passed 130 in China, while confirmed cases of infection in the Hubei province have stretched over 6,000.

Australians have been urged to reconsider any travel to China and not to visit Hubei Province under any circumstances as the country struggles to contain the virus.