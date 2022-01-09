Diners slammed ‘Britain’s worst KFC’ as a ‘disgusting vile dump’ with ‘dry, tasteless chicken’ and’scruffy’ staff.

Diners have slammed ‘Britain’s worst KFC’ as a ‘disgusting vile dump’ with ‘dry, tasteless chicken’ and’scruffy’ staff.

Diners have described a KFC as a “disgusting vile dump,” claiming that the restaurant’s staff serves dry, tasteless chicken.

On TripAdvisor, the Northwich branch in Cheshire has been rated “terrible” 175 times, with only 11 positive reviews.

A slew of snarky comments criticizing the fried chicken joint target everything from the shop’s food to its employees.

“This is the most revolting KFC ever,” one person wrote.

“The service is always soiled: clumpy gravy… incorrect orders.”

Every time we complained, a member of staff explained that he had just started his shift and had dried gravy all over his shirt, as well as extremely greasy hair, which he ran his hands through before grabbing our chicken.

“We ordered two gravy boxes that came with no gravy and only cold, greasy chicken – never again!”

“The food is terrible, the staff is scruffy, unkempt [with]greasy hair, and the dining area is always filthy,” according to another harsh review.

“Anyone should avoid this dump,” says the author.

“We’ll have to be starving before we go back there again,” one reviewer said.

“The chips were barely warm, and the chicken was greasy and pink,” said another.

There’s no better place than the trash can for it.”

It follows the disgusting discovery of an entire chicken head in a box of KFC hot wings by a Feltham KFC customer in Twickenham.

A shocking photo showed the head encrusted in crunchy batter right out of the frier, complete with eyes and a beak.

Gabrielle, the customer, gave the meal a two-star rating on JustEat.

“I discovered a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal,” it read.

“Ugh, you’ve just ruined the rest of my meal.”