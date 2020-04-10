Dinner Beats Sex as Nation’s Favourite Post-Coronavirus Celebration Plan

A slightly dubious survey about how everyone’s planning to celebrate the end of coronavirus lockdown and social distancing measures has declared “eating loads” the winner, as more people are planning a slap-up meal than any other form of recreational slapping of things into and around other things.

The survey of 3,000 adults found that going out to dinner is our number one top post-virus dream, beating “sex” down into second place. After all, having dinner is usually a little easier to arrange, or at least used to be, as ordering a takeaway these days is about as difficult and fraught with danger and pitfalls as arranging a Valentine’s evening.

The third post-corona fantasy is going on holiday, so anyone hoping our attitudes to wasteful international travel in order to generate a couple of nice photos to put on the Internet may change after all this are out of luck. We’ll be having motorbikes bring us lukewarm food while booking flights to airports we’ve never heard of again by June. [Standard]