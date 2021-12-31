Dinosaurs left huge fossilized prints on a Welsh beach 200 million years ago, according to scientists.

Footprints discovered on a South Wales beach are thought to have been left by an early dinosaur more than 200 million years ago.

Experts believe they were made by one of the first sauropods.

The massive diplodocus and brachiosaurus, which lived 50 million years later in what is now North America, were among the group.

Kerry Rees, an amateur palaeontologist, discovered the 20-inch-long fossilized prints in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, in 2020.

She took her discovery to the Natural History Museum, where Dr Susannah Maidment and Prof Paul Barrett investigated it and determined that it was from the Triassic period.

“We know early sauropods lived in Britain at the time because bones of Camelotia, a very early sauropod, have been found in rocks dated to the same period in Somerset,” Dr Maidment said.

“We don’t know if this species made the tracks, but it’s another clue that something similar to it could have done so.”

“We believe this is an interesting addition to our knowledge of Triassic life in the UK,” Prof Barrett added.

“Since there isn’t much of a record of Triassic dinosaurs in this country, anything we can find from the time period adds to our understanding of what was going on.”