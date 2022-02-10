Dinosaurs survived a 100-million-year flu pandemic before being wiped out.

Researchers discovered that dinosaurs survived a flu pandemic 150 million years ago.

In the bones of a diplodocus named Dolly, evidence of a respiratory disease similar to flu was discovered.

Experts believe it would have spread quickly among the beasts, leaving them coughing, sneezing, and shivering.

It did not, however, eliminate them, as they survived for another 100 million years.

“An infection like this has never been found in any dinosaur,” said Dr. Cary Woodruff.

“Millions of years ago, before vaccines and Lemsip, they suffered from the same dreadful symptoms we do now.”

Dinosaur diseases are difficult to diagnose because their organs and soft tissue have not survived.

They did, however, have air sacs in their bones, which means respiratory illnesses could spread there.

Dr. Woodruff discovered bony protrusions in Dolly’s neck while studying her fossilized remains in Montana, USA.

Birds with avian flu have the same protrusions as humans.