Diogo Dalot explains how Bruno Fernandes has impressed his new Man Utd team-mates

Bruno Fernandes has settled quickly at Manchester United, shining in training and on debut against Wolves, with Diogo Dalot outlining what the Portuguese has done so far

Bruno Fernandes has been backed to handle the pressure of being Manchester United’s saviour.

Fernandes couldn’t save United from a disappointing goalless draw at home to Wolves that did more damage to their chances of securing a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

But it wasn’t for the want of trying following an impressive – if frustrating – debut from the new £67m signing from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes, 25, carried United at times and led the statistics when it came to passes completed and shots on target, to show glimpses of what is to come.

The attacking midfielder has caused such a stir inside Old Trafford that some of his new team-mates were asking fellow Portuguese Diogo Dalot about him before he arrived to impress them with his first training session at the club’s Carrington base.

United, who have now won just nine of their last 30 league games stretching back to the end of last season, have signed Fernandes to add some much needed flair and stardust to their one-dimensional midfield.

The weight of expectation on his shoulders is huge, but Dalot believes Fernandes can rise to the challenge and go on to become the next superstar at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’.

Dalot said: “I had Portuguese coaches and staff when I came and they helped me a lot and I will try to do the same with him because I’m a player that he knows. I’m just trying to help him settle in with the whole team?

“They (the squad) knew Bruno was a very good player of course. It’s different seeing him abroad and then seeing him in training every day. He’s going to bring us a lot. He’s going to help us build this team.

“The ones that didn’t know Bruno too much asked me about him and I told them he is a very good player. Now they can see for themselves and to train with him. He’s going to be a very good signing for us.

“He’s an experienced player. He played abroad a lot of years. You knew he could come here and do a great job. For me it was not a surprise and I think that he is going to show us a lot more than he did in this game, but it was still a fantastic debut for him.”

Fernandes came closest to ending this dour stalemate with three long-range efforts that tested fellow countryman Rui Patricio, while the visitors, who handed a debut themselves to £16.5m signing Daniel Podence, looked dangerous on the break but lacked that killer touch in front of goal.

Nuno Santo’s men have now won one of their last six games and, like United, find themselves six points adrift of the top four.

Despite this, Santo was happy with a point and he said: “I think it was a good game. An intense game. I think the first half was good, but here was a second-half spell when United dominated and created a lot of problems.

“But I’m happy. The boys worked very hard and it was tough. We had a lot of counter attacks. It was a good and balanced game.”