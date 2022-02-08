Diplomacy is critical for resolving tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a Turkish official.

Diplomacy is critical to resolving tensions between Ukraine and Russia, according to a Turkish official.

Turkiye, a NATO member, has positive relations with both Russia and Ukraine, according to a Turkish presidential spokesman.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with Turkish news channel A Haber that Turkey, as a NATO member, has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

As a result, he believes Turkiye continues to play a unique role in de-escalating tensions.

Rather than occupying Ukraine, Kalin believes Moscow’s latest move demonstrates its desire to re-bargain its role in the new world order with the US and NATO.

Russia recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising concerns that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Moscow has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are in the country for training.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including the withdrawal of troops from some ex-Soviet states and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.

In response to a question about the recent thaw in Turkish-Israeli relations, Kalin stated that with the end of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 15 years in power, a new era in bilateral relations has begun.

“We see that the new Israeli government, which brings together various factions, including Palestinians, is taking a constructive approach toward Turkiye,” Kalin said, adding that Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkiye, which is scheduled for March, will be beneficial to Turkish-Israeli relations as well as Palestinians.

3. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will visit Turkey in mid-March.

*Ahmet Gencturk penned this piece.