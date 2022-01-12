Disability, according to a blind Kenyan lawyer, is not an impossibility.

Disability is not an inability for a blind Kenyan lawyer.

Julius Mbura is a disability rights advocate who also enjoys cooking and cars.

Julius Mbura, a 29-year-old visually impaired lawyer, walks out of his Ongata Rongai apartment in Kenya’s Kajiado County, south of the capital Nairobi.

He gets into his Subaru Forester, accompanied by his wife.

But before getting into the car, he folds his white cane, which he uses every day to get around his neighborhood, work, and wherever else he goes.

Mbura claims that his disability has had no impact on him or limited his ability to achieve his goals since he went blind in 2010.

He takes a seat, buckles his seatbelt, and checks to see if his wife has buckled hers.

Mbura grips the steering wheel with his left hand and starts the car with his right, and the sound of him revving the engine fills the air as the car roars to life.