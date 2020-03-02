Disaster fund for north Qld creeks, rivers

Creeks and riverbanks in north and northwest Queensland damaged by natural disasters will receive $20 million in grants for recovery efforts.

The grants, which come from a $242 million disaster recovery package jointly funded by the Queensland and federal governments, will help repair monsoon and flooding damage to the waterways.

“Queensland’s natural wonders offer a once in a lifetime experience for visitors and we want to keep it that way,” Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said.

“Thousands of people in outback Queensland have jobs in tourism and we need to protect them.”

Queensland Environment and Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch said the recovery program would help prevent sediment from reaching the Great Barrier Reef and Gulf of Carpentaria, and create local jobs.

“Queenslanders are used to natural disasters and our communities are resilient but it is obvious that climate change will continue to increase the severity of weather events like the monsoon,” she said.