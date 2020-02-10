Discord Down: Server status latest as connection problems reported

Discord is down this afternoon according to reports that show the service is suffering from Server connection problems

Discord is down reports are spiking this afternoon with suggestions that the online chat app is having issues with servers.

Problems with the service first began at around 3pm this afternoon with numerous reports of discord users having problems with the service.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector received a surge of Discord down reports with the majority of issues relating to connection issues.

However, as quickly as the service stopped working, was it back up again.

It now appears that the Discord service is functioning normally. We’ll be sure to update the page should issues occur again.