Disease test a must for violent WA inmates

Prisoners in Western Australia who assault guards then refuse a mandatory test for infectious diseases will face an extra six months added to their sentence under proposed new laws.

Corrective Services Minister Francis Logan said prison guards who are exposed to inmates’ bodily fluids currently have an anxious three-month wait to find out if they have contracted diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

Under the new legislation, prisoners will be tested as soon as possible. If they refuse, they face the additional jail time and a $3000 fine.