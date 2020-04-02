Disgraceful thieves raid school kitchen and steal four freezers full of food

Thieves broke into a school and stole four freezers packed with food meant for the children of critical workers.

The burglars broke into Gosfield School, in Halstead, Essex, and targeted four freezers with food inside.

The theft meant that children of critical workers who were in school or staff would not be fed- until donations from well-wishers started pouring in.

CCTV footage revealed burglars broke in over Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gosford School is an independent school which charges up to £15,000 a year per pupil and caters for reception up to 6th form.

Caro Daniels, registrar at the school said: ‘It is just rubbish that someone would do this after we worked so hard to get things ready.

‘But the response has been incredible we have had so much donated by the community.

‘We’ve been given a chest freezer and the loan of a freezer from a school and a restaurant called Pavilion in Colchester brought us the food they were going to throw out.

‘We are now able to feed our children for the rest of the term now they are here. The theft was horrible, but the response was incredible.’

A school spokesman said: ‘Members of staff have been into Halstead to purchase food early this morning but with restrictions on what they are allowed to purchase this is not straightforward.

‘Therefore we would respectfully request that all children of key workers who are attending School bring along a packed lunch, nut free snacks and a water bottle.’

The burglars have been slammed online by Facebook users.

Ben Sutton said: ‘Absolute SCUM. Anyone buying/receiving this knocked off gear with knowledge, deserves a prison sentence.

‘Always rely on the scum to reveal itself at the time of community need.’

Freya Murkowski added: ‘This is utterly awful, I’m so sorry this has happened to you.

‘Some people amongst us know no morals, I just hope they don’t need the support of our health system to fight this virus as they certainly don’t deserve it.

‘I hope as a community we can come together to make sure the children are fed. Is there a way you can construct a list and see if people are willing to donate food items to make sure the children and staff are fed.’

Essex Police launched an investigation into the incident.

A force spokesman said: ‘We received a report today (Monday 23 March) reporting a burglary at Gosfield School in Halstead Road, Gosfield.

‘It was reported that between 21 March and 22 March food and commercial freezers were removed.

‘If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/44904/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’