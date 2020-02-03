Disgruntled Strictly Come Dancing fans are left fuming after two live shows in Glasgow are cancelled

Strictly Come Dancing Live was thrown into chaos today after the show was cancelled in Glasgow.

A leaky roof was the reason given to audience members who were told to leave the The SSE Hydro arena for health and safety reasons.

It’s the second time today fans of the touring version of the hit BBC reality dancing show have faced disappointment, after a scheduled matinee was called off at the last minute due to the same issue earlier this afternoon.

Strictly Come Dancing Live issued a statement reading: ‘We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today’s matinee has had to be cancelled.

‘The team worked hard to resolve the problem which became apparent shortly before doors opened. The cause of which is unknown.

‘We are liaising with the promoter of the event to reschedule the show, however refunds are available from point of purchase and we sincerely apologise to those affected.’

Queues of people stood in the cold and rain for more than an hour as security staff refused entry to the first show which was due to start at 1.30pm.

Members of the public were heard chanting ‘let us in’ as they tried to convince stewards to allow them back into the SSE Hydro.

The matinee, which was due to start at 13:30, was one of four performances scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Disgruntled Strictly fans from across the country have flooded the Hydro’s social media to complain about the lack of communication during the incident.

It’s the latest in a series of disasters for the show which saw dancer Catherine Tyldesley having to pull out of the live shows before their Glasgow date due to an injury she received in the first part of the show.

Earlier on in the month, Diane Boswell and Karen Hauer were also unable to perform due to illness and missed some live shows in Manchester.