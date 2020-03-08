Disgusting moment woman, 21, urinates on a Sydney train before wiping her wet hand on the seat

The disgusting moment a woman relieved herself on a train before wiping her urine-soaked hands on the seat has been caught on camera.

Footage showed the woman, 21, crouched down and urinating between two rows of seats on the Sydney train.

The young woman put her hands between her legs in what appeared to be an attempt to catch her urine as a pool of liquid gathered on the floor beneath her.

She then wiped both sides of her left hand on the seat as music played in the background.

The woman’s Facebook account and LinkedIn profile, which says she is an events planner, have been taken down since the video was posted online.

‘I guess anyone’s reaction to it would be the fact it’s harassment and bullying and it should be taken down immediately,’ a friend of the woman told Daily Mail Austraila.

‘The things that are being said are disgusting.’

Hundreds of negative comments were posted under the footage when it was shared to Facebook with the caption ‘happy international women’s day’.

One person had called the video ‘feral’ in the comments section . ‘Says a lot about what kind of person she is,’ they said.

‘Her parents will be proud… embarassing,’ another added.

‘I don’t care if I’m a woman myself. I would have given her a mop and a bucket and made her clean it,’ another said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NSW Police for comment.