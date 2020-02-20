Dish quarterly revenue tops estimates

Feb 19 – Dish Network Corp’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost fewer subscribers in its pay-TV business.

The company posted total revenue of $3.24 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.31 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.15 billion according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million, or 69 cents per share, from $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the previous year. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru and Arriana McLymore in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)