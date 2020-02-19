Disinfectant donated from Gansu distributed to key medical institutions in Inner Mongolia

Staff members unload barrels of disinfectant in Hohhot, capital of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 19, 2020. The Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd, based in northwest China’s Gansu Province, has donated a total of 30 tons of disinfectant to the Inner Mongolia branch of the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC). The donated disinfectant was distributed at once to several key medical institutions upon arrival. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)