Disinfection operations conducted on trains to prevent, control spread of novel coronavirus in Chongqing

A staff member walks out of a bullet train after conducting disinfection operations in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 2, 2020. Chongqing section of China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd and Chongqing disease prevention and control center jointly conducted disinfection operations on the trains to help prevent and control the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
Disinfection operations conducted on trains to prevent, control spread of novel coronavirus in Chongqing0
