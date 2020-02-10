Disinfection robots deployed on frontlines to combat coronavirus

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — More than 30 disinfection robots designed and produced by a Shanghai enterprise have entered major hospitals in Wuhan, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to contain the spread of the epidemic.

The white robot has a hydrogen peroxide sprayer on its “head” and nine ultraviolet lamps in its “belly,” and can perform multiple forms of disinfection in environments where humans and machines coexist, according to Pan Jing, CEO of Shanghai TMiRob, the manufacturer of the robot.

Navigation technology enables the robot to avoid obstacles autonomously, Pan said.

At present, over 30 disinfection robots have been used in isolation wards, ICUs, operating rooms and fever clinics of Wuhan’s major coronavirus hospitals to provide around clock disinfection service.

Robots are increasingly being deployed at the front lines of China’s fight against the epidemic in order to reduce cross-infection risks and improve efficiency.

On Monday, robot maker CloudMinds and China Mobile’s Shanghai branch donated the first batch of 5G-powered robots to a Shanghai hospital. With the 5G network, the robots can help medical staff carry out tasks involving consultations, disinfection, cleaning and drug delivery.

Robot manufacturer Siasun and the Shenyang Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences are also developing a robot that can replace nurses in conducting throat testing for the virus. Enditem