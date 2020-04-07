Disinfection tunnels installed in Albanian capital markets to prevent coronavirus spread

TIRANA, April 6 (Xinhua) — The residents of Albania’s capital had to go through disinfection tunnels at the entries and exits of main markets when shopping for vegetables and fruits there starting from Monday, a stringent measure imposed by the government in the framework of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

As of Monday, Tirana has a total of 177 COVID-19 confirmed cases, according to health authorities. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 377 in Albania as of Monday, of which 22 were fatalities, despite the efforts of the health personnel, Mira Rakacolli, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Protection, said in a daily communication with the media.

A total of 116 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Albania have recovered from the infection so far, including 21 doctors and nurses fighting on the front line.

Seventy-three patients are currently hospitalized, of which 11 are in intensive case, Rakacolli said.

Citizens in the capital rushed into the markets last week to buy their daily groceries without respecting social distancing, becoming a dangerous source for the spread of coronavirus.

Disinfection tunnels were set in the entrance and exit points of various markets, as well as in other points with influx of citizens in Tirana, according to the Municipality of Tirana.

Police and armed forces have been deployed in these areas to observe and prevent gatherings of people.

Local media published videos of people wearing masks and gloves entering the disinfection tunnel set up by the municipality in a local market in Kombinat in the suburbs of Tirana.