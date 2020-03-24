Disney+ is Coming to Both Sky Q and Now TV

A little while ago we heard rumours that Disney and Sky might partner up to bring Disney+ to Sky Q, in the same way that Netflix is available on both platforms. Today it’s been announced that those rumours were true, and Disney+ will be coming to Sky Q and Now TV.

It’s not confirmed exactly what this agreement will entail, but it’s likely that Disney’s upcoming service will be treated like Netflix is. In other words, it’ll actually available on Now TV devices, which is notoriously poor for app selection, and built into Sky Q as an extra like movies or sports. So you have the app on the box and you pay for the service as part of your usual Sky bill.

And it makes sense, really, because we’ve already heard that Disney and Sky have a good relationship, even if the existing contracts prevented Disney from launching Disney+ as a full service before the end of this month. Disney movies have historically debuted on Sky channels, and right now the company has rights to a large chunk of Disney’s back catalogue – including Star Wars and Marvel movies. It even has the newly-acquired Simpsons, which Sky says will be sticking around even after Disney+ launches.

It’s not clear what this means for people who subscribe to either Virgin or BT TV, because no announcement has been made about whether Disney is going to be involved. The original rumour did say it would be a Sky exclusive, after all. But it’s not like it matters all that much, since you’re only saving yourself a couple of seconds by having the Disney+ app on a separate device and not built into your company-mandated TV box. Even if you don’t have one, the cost of a Roku, Chromecast, or Fire TV stick is negligible.

Disney+ launches on 24th March, and is available at a slightly discounted price if you sign up before the end of 23rd. As we’ve mentioned before, anyone who has signed up already can also use a VPN to watch an international version of the service – which is going to be helpful if Disney decides to stagger the release of its original programming for no good reason.