Disney+ is Now an O2-Exclusive Phone Contract Perk

Remember several weeks ago when we heard rumours that EE was trying to get Disney+ on board to add to its range of swappable streaming perks? Well, if there was any truth to them it turns out EE was beaten to the punch by O2, because the network just confirms it’s the “exclusive mobile distributor” for Disney+.

The best part of this is that new or upgrading customers getting one of O2’s latest plans can grab six months of Disney+ when they sign up.

Sadly existing customers don’t have that luxury, but if they agree to pay £6 a month for the service they can get £2 off their monthly bill. You just need to head to the My O2 platform and add it to your account. There’s no mention of a time limit on that offer, so I guess it’s a permanent thing.

That means over the course of a year that works out £12 less than buying a full £60 annual subscription (or £2 less than the current pre-order price).

Naturally your account is your account too, and you can watch Disney+ on devices that aren’t your phone or tablet. Because it would be pretty shit otherwise.

Of course you won’t be able to access Disney+ until 24th March, when the UK catalogue launches, but you can find out more about the partnership with O2 here. Or you will next Tuesday. But hey, at least you’ll have something to do during the Coronavirus quarantine.